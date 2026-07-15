Death toll from Bangkok bar fire rises to 32 as 2 more die in hospital

Two people injured in a huge fire at a Bangkok music bar have died, bringing the death toll to 32, officials said Wednesday.

More than 70 people were injured and 30 people remain hospitalised, with 15 of them in intensive care units, according to the Erawan emergency services centre in Thailand's capital.

The blaze at the Rong Beer Na Ladprao bar was the city's deadliest in 17 years. It broke out late Sunday in a northern part of the city, and firefighters needed half an hour to bring it under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and whether the bar was following safety regulations is ongoing.