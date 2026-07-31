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Home / World News / Death toll from Japan quake climbs to 34 as rescuers search damaged mall

Death toll from Japan quake climbs to 34 as rescuers search damaged mall

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday

Japan earthquake
This aerial image shows the damaged AEON Mall after an earthquake in Kashima, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan | Photo: AP/PTI
AP Kumamoto (Japan)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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The death toll climbed to 34 from a powerful earthquake in southwestern Japan that set off an explosion at a mall, toppled a factory chimney and flattened homes, the Kumamoto prefectural government said Friday.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday.

Officials said 34 deaths had been confirmed as related to the disaster, with one more death still under investigation. On Thursday authorities said more than 80 people had been injured, five of them seriously.

More than 3,500 homes were still without electricity and more than 9,000 people were staying in shelters, where power sources were being added to provide air conditioning. In the days since the quake, concerns have grown about illness, including from the sweltering heat.

Searchers continued to work in the Kumamoto area on Friday, including at the site of the collapsed Aeon Mall shopping centre in the town of Kashima, where some of the most serious damage was recorded. The complex was bustling with thousands of people when the quake happened.

The company said about 3,000 shoppers were evacuated to a parking lot before an explosion happened in another part of the mall, where some staff remained working. The mall's second floor collapsed, trapping people.

At the site, seven people were confirmed dead and 11 had been rescued, Japanese Chief Cabinet Sec Minoru Kihara told reporters in Tokyo on Friday. Authorities didn't say how many were still missing.

Meanwhile, a search operation had ended at a Nippon Paper Industries factory in the Yatsushiro area where a chimney collapsed in the quake, Kihara said. Searchers rescued 11 people there, while nine others were confirmed dead. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :JapanEarthquakeearthquakes

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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