Death toll from Nepal-Tibet flash flood climbs to 469, search ops continue

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday as search and rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing in the Himalayan nation.

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages in multiple districts, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the death toll has reached 469 in country, as more bodies were recovered from eight districts. Three people were killed in neighbouring Tibet.

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.

Similarly, 28 bodies have been recovered from Tanahu, 27 from Nawalparasi West and 12 from Rasuwa. At least 977 people, including 86 security personnel, 517 foreign tourists and 127 Nepali travellers, are missing since Wednesday morning when the flash floods hit Rasuwa and adjoining districts of Nepal. So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu, where families are desperately hunting for loved ones. Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, the police statement said.