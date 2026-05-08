Death toll in explosion at fireworks factory in China's Hunan rises to 37

The death toll due to an explosion at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has risen to 37 on Friday with one person still missing.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.

So far, the accident has claimed 37 lives, left one person missing, and injured 51 others who are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs. Search and rescue operations at the scene have been largely completed, the report said.