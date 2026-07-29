Death toll in Japan earthquake rises to 13 as rescue efforts continue
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said 13 people have been found dead after a powerful quake shook part of southwestern Japan and rescue work was continuing Wednesday morning for the missing.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto area on the southern main island of Kyushu late Tuesday afternoon.
Takaichi said many other people were injured or still missing as rescue work continued overnight.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:16 AM IST