Death toll in Venezuela earthquake climbs to 4,333, over 16,700 injured

By Gonzalo Soto

Venezuela’s official death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck June 24 rose to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said Saturday.

The number of injured is 16,740, according to Rodríguez, who said more than 6,400 people have been pulled alive from the rubble. The update came 17 days after two powerful shocks hit north-central Venezuela within moments of each other, flattening buildings and disrupting power and water systems. Authorities have continued to identify victims more than two weeks after the disaster.

The numbers shared by Rodríguez mark an increase from the 4,118 total deaths reported Friday. Survivor searches have increasingly given way to recovery.