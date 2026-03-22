Declare 1971 Pak atrocities on Bengali Hindus as genocide: US lawmaker

US Congressman Greg Landsman has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives seeking to recognise the atrocities committed by the Pakistani Army and its allies, Jamaat-e-Islami, against Bengali Hindus on March 25, 1971, as "war crimes and genocide".

Landsman, a Democrat Congressman from Ohio, moved the resolution in the US House of Representatives on Friday, and it has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The resolution states that on the night of March 25, 1971, the Government of Pakistan imprisoned Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and its military units, in conjunction with radical Islamist groups inspired by the ideology of Jamaat-e-Islami, began a general crackdown throughout East Pakistan code-named ''Operation Searchlight'' that involved widespread massacres of civilians.

It said that on March 28, 1971, United States Consul General in Dacca, Archer Blood, sent a telegram to Washington titled ''Selective Genocide'', in which he wrote, ''Moreover, with support of Pak military, non-Bengali Muslims are systematically attacking poor people's quarters and murdering Bengalis and Hindus''. Landsman noted that on April 6, 1971, in what became known as the ''Blood Telegram'', Consul General Blood sent an objection to the official United States Government silence on the conflict, signed by 20 members of the Consulate General Dacca. ''But we have chosen not to intervene, even morally, on the grounds that the Awami conflict, in which unfortunately the overworked term genocide is applicable, is purely an internal matter of a sovereign state," the then diplomat said in the telegram.