DeepSeek slashes fees for new flagship AI model amid Chinese price war

By Saritha Rai

DeepSeek is aggressively pitching low-priced-plans for its just-released flagship model, intensifying competition across a Chinese artificial intelligence industry trying to take on Silicon Valley’s best.

The Hangzhou-headquartered AI lab is offering a 75 per cent discount to developers using the DeepSeek-V4-Pro, released last week after months of anticipation. It’s also reducing fees for input cache hits across its family of AI platforms to a 10th of their original pricing, dramatically lowering costs for frequent users sending similar or repeated requests.

The move threatens to re-ignite a price-based war that erupted after DeepSeek up-ended the industry with the R1 last year. Its latest promotion comes at a time when OpenAI Inc., Anthropic PBC and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are rapidly pushing new releases — but access to those can be expensive.