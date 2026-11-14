Democrat Senators ask Musk to preserve documents on Starlink in Ukraine

By Dana Hull

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have asked SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to “preserve all documents, communications and electronically stored information” related to the company’s Starlink and Starshield systems in

Ukraine,” according to a letter released Friday.

Democrats, who have gained at least eight seats in the Senate, have vowed to make the company’s role in the war in Ukraine a key issue when the new Congress is seated in January.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said restrictions had reappeared on Starshield internet terminals used by frontline troops to deter Russian attacks. The development threatened a repeat of the situation last month when Ukraine reported similar limitations in its use of the system provided by SpaceX.