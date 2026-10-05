Denmark data breach exposes personal details of 8.8 million people

By Sara Sjolin

Denmark suffered a major data breach that gave unauthorized individuals access to names, addresses and personal identification numbers belonging to about 8.8 million people registered in the country’s central population database.

The breach occurred after unidentified individuals misused a private Danish company’s legitimate access to search the Central Person Register, known as CPR, the government said in a statement Monday.

The company has since been blocked from the system while police investigate the matter, with authorities saying it’s too early to determine who was behind the breach.

“This is a deeply serious incident,” Digitalization Minister Christina Egelund said. She has ordered a comprehensive security review of the CPR system and urged Danes to be vigilant about suspicious calls and emails.