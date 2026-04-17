'Destroying New York': Trump slams Zohran Mamdani's plan to hike taxes

By Skylar Woodhouse

President Donald Trump assailed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warning that his push to ramp up taxes on the wealthy would be destructive to the nation’s largest city.

“Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE,” Trump said in a social media post Thursday. “The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

Mamdani, who was elected on a staunchly progressive platform, is an advocate of taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers to help fund more social programmes and close a projected gap in the city’s budget. The mayor marked the tax filing deadline Wednesday with a video post that said: “Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich.”