Details on our trade talks with China to come Monday: US Trade Rep. Greer

The United States is expected to ​release details on the outcome of trade negotiations with China on Monday, US Trade ??Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday but there was little sign of ‌a breakthrough on a host ​of sensitive issues.

"We're in a ​managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we will release on ​Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.

The U.S. has agreed with China on exempting some key ​goods from arguments over trade, he said. The U.S. would send agricultural products ‌and medical devices "and we're getting from them, you know, consumer goods ​and other things that are non-sensitive," he added.