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Details on our trade talks with China to come Monday: US Trade Rep. Greer

Greer also said that the current talks did not ​cover a small amount of high quality US-made chips requiring licenses.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit India on June 23-24
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:36 PM IST
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The United States is expected to ​release details on the outcome of trade negotiations with China on Monday, US Trade ??Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday. 
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday but there was little sign of ‌a breakthrough on a host ​of sensitive issues.
 "We're in a ​managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we will release on ​Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.
 The U.S. has agreed with China on exempting some key ​goods from arguments over trade, he said. The U.S. would send agricultural products ‌and medical devices "and we're getting from them, you know, consumer goods ​and other things that are non-sensitive," he added.
 "We've actually reached agreement with the Chinese on a number of these things in areas where, you know if ‌we have trade disputes in ​the future or if there ‌are tariff measures in the future, we just leave those things ‌to ??the side."
 Greer also said that the current talks did not ​cover a small amount of high quality US-made chips requiring licenses.
 "These are the crown jewels of American technology. ​It's the way we stay ahead in the race for superintelligence, or AI, and so those conversations ... (are) not really happening ‌in these negotiations," he said.
 US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with ‌Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week and said they had agreed to extend until January 10 a deal that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top 100%.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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