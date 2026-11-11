Developing economies face 800 mn job gap over next 15 years: World Bank

By David Stringer

Developing economies face an employment gap of 800 million jobs over the next 15 years as a generation of young people reach working age and the nations have limited resources to tackle the challenge, according to the World Bank Group.

About 1.2 billion people in the emerging world will pass the age of 18 over the period, while the countries are forecast to create only around 400 million new jobs, President Ajay Banga said Wednesday at the Climate Finance Summit in Antalya, Turkey.

The gap has “profound consequences for poverty and prosperity, for migration, for stability,” he said at the event, being held as nations gather in the resort city for the annual United Nations-convened COP31 climate talks.

“There’s rising debt, conflict, challenges with resiliency of infrastructure, and natural disasters, so their resources to meet their development ambitions are increasingly constrained,” Banga said. In the year through June 30 the bank mobilized a total of $230 billion into the developing world, including $112 billion in private capital — a threefold increase on fiscal 2022, according to the institution. While mobilization rates were higher across lower-middle income countries and in upper-middle income countries, the flow of capital was flat in low-income countries, Banga said. “That’s the issue, the challenge of reaching the poorest markets and it kind of reinforces the importance of public resources for those lowest income countries,” he said.