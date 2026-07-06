Dior beats Chanel to dress Taylor Swift for wedding of the decade

In a coup for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture designs by creative director Jonathan Anderson for their wedding in New York, handing the label an edge in its intensifying rivalry with Chanel for fashion’s most coveted celebrity endorsements.

While no photographs have yet emerged from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, designing Swift’s gown ” no doubt the biggest bridal commission of the decade ” is a big win for 41-year-old Anderson, eager to prove himself just a year into his role leading the French luxury house.

Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new in his role, has reinvigorated the brand and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa’s intricately beaded gown for her Sicily wedding in June.

But the extraordinary media attention surrounding Swift’s wedding is likely to deliver far greater exposure for Dior, one of LVMH’s flagship brands, as it seeks to revive demand in a sluggish luxury market. Swift’s 273 million Instagram followers and loyal global fanbase give the label a level of visibility few marketing campaigns could match. Dior said the couple’s wedding looks were created in its ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris and designed by Anderson in close collaboration with the pair. Speculation over Swift’s dress was feverish in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Stella McCartney, one of the singer’s preferred designers, and Givenchy’s Sarah Burton were widely tipped as contenders.

However, prediction market Kalshi had Dior as the favourite ahead of the wedding, with Oscar de la Renta ranked second. While Swift wears many high-end labels, she rarely attends fashion events and has often championed smaller or lesser-known brands. Her engagement ring, for example, was created by independent jeweller Artifex Fine Jewelry. Known for her all-American style, she wore Ralph Lauren for her engagement shoot, but ultimately turned to French couture for the main event. Anderson, a Northern Irish designer who spent 11 years at the helm of Loewe before Dior, has already had a busy bridal season.

In the past month alone, Dior unveiled two other haute couture wedding gowns designed by him, worn by Chinese model Ming Xi and Brazilian influencer Elisa Zarzur. The timing of Swift’s designer reveal is fortuitous for Anderson, who is showing Dior’s fall/winter Haute Couture collection on Monday in Paris. Of course, designing bridal gowns for the rich and famous is not a guarantee of success for luxury brands, especially as they grapple with weaker consumer demand. Lauren Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at a lavish three-day celebration in Venice last year.