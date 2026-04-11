Direct talks with Israel to start next Tuesday, says Lebanese president

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said that direct talks with Israel will start next Tuesday.

The statement from Aoun's office comes after Lebanon and Israel's ambassadors to the US held a call with Washington's ambassador to Lebanon to discuss the terms of the negotiations, slated for next Tuesday in Washington, with the US State Department mediating.

Beirut is keen to hold direct talks to end the ongoing war between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, but under a ceasefire or truce similar to that of Washington's talks with Iran.

Israel on Thursday announced that it authorised direct talks after Lebanon's request, but did not immediately issue a statement following the call.