Home / World News / Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business

Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business

The ​company also ​named Joe Earley president of ​Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises

Walt Disney
The ‌appointment comes as Disney places ‌greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which ​has become a key part of its strategy to distribute content, ​deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:28 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Walt Disney on Thursday named insider Adam ​Smith chairman of its streaming business, as the company seeks to sharpen its focus across its direct-to-consumer platforms such as Disney+ ‌and Hulu.
 
The ​company also ​named Joe Earley president of ​Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their ​value across the company.
 
Smith, ‌who joined Disney in 2024, will ​also be responsible for strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising ‌technology and ​emerging technologies.
 
The ‌appointment comes as Disney places ‌greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which ​has become a key part of its strategy to distribute content, ​deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business.
 
Earley ‌joined Disney in 2019 ahead ‌of the launch of Disney+ and became president of Hulu in 2022. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Preparing to leave office, UN chief reflects on a world beset by problems

Trump moves ahead with F-35 sales to Saudi despite intelligence concerns

Early voting begins in US midterms that could flip control of Congress

FAA waives emissions rules to let Boeing sell 35 additional 777F freighters

Inside Turkey's stock market scandal as authorities rush to contain fallout

Topics :disneyWalt Disney

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Next Story