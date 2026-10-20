Disney offers jobs to Character.AI staff after chatbot startup's bankruptcy

The Walt Disney Company has agreed to offer jobs to the majority of employees of chatbot startup Character.AI, days after the company filed for bankruptcy, according to a filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The combined annual salaries of the employees being offered jobs are estimated at $60 million.

Most of employees who received offers have reportedly already accepted them.

Character.AI had earlier said Disney had agreed to acquire some of its assets for $20 million. Disney required Character.AI to complete its proposed technology deal through bankruptcy proceedings, citing the company's shrinking cash reserves and mounting legal and regulatory risks, court filings show. The proposed arrangement seeks to separate the technology and workforce Disney wants from the legal risks facing Character.AI.

Character Technologies, the company behind the interactive chatbot platform Character.AI, filed for bankruptcy protection on October 12, five years after its launch. In its October 13 filing, the company said the high costs of developing and expanding AI entertainment, coupled with potential litigation-related liabilities and regulatory engagement, had left it unable to generate sufficient cash flow to sustain its business in its existing form. The startup has also faced legal and regulatory scrutiny over child safety. A mother sued the company, alleging that her 14-year-old son had become obsessed with a chatbot on the platform before his death by suicide. The company has also been subject to government investigations over child safety concerns.