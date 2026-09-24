Disney's fired CEO returns to settle scores with Bob Iger in his new memoir

Bob Chapek was fired as Disney’s chief executive in 2022 after less than three years in the job. A botched succession had metastasised into a corporate civil war.

Some of it was beyond his control, like Covid, which shut down its lucrative theme parks. Some of it was of his own making, like missteps with Wall Street and Disney’s bungled response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. But that is not how he explains his downfall.

In a memoir set to be published Tuesday by Gallery Books, Chapek rejects any personal responsibility for his ouster. He places all blame on a “relentless” sabotage campaign by the man who handpicked him for the job, his predecessor and eventual successor, Robert A Iger.

Chapek uses Behind the Castle Walls: My Thirty Years at the Happiest Place on Earth, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, to re-establish himself as a leader. He proudly embraces the mantle of “disrupter,” invoking the word or versions of it 30 times across 254 pages. He also seeks to reclaim a place in Disney history, writing that “my legacy wasn’t memorialised in a positive way.” But Mr. Iger is the central preoccupation. A spokesman for Iger declined to comment. Here is what, specifically, Chapek claims that his former mentor did, along with some other things he wants readers to know.

He likens Iger to a “sniper.” The feud between the two Bobs is old news. Iger’s private criticism of his successor — and Chapek’s belief that Iger was undermining him — has been extensively reported. But now Chapek is making the case himself, writing that Iger played “an intentional and preconceived role in abruptly ending my ride as Disney Chief Executive Officer (CEO).” Chapek says Iger disparaged him in private convers- ations, telling Hollywood power brokers and loyalists in the Disney ranks that he had shut Iger out and questioning his judgment over pandemic-era movie releases. Chapek portrays Iger as manipulative and egotistic, someone who manoeuvred to preserve his own authority after stepping down and then seized back the top job.

Iger shocked Hollywood in February 2020 when he abruptly stepped down after 15 years as chief executive. The speed has remained a lingering question. Iger has said he was tired of aspects of the job, notably earnings calls. And he did not exactly disappear: He remained for two years as executive chairman, with oversight of creative matters. But Chapek floats a more conspiratorial explanation. “I have been told by several high-ranking people both in government and private business that in their opinions, the real reason he left the company so abruptly was his anticipation of the arrival of Covid,” Chapek writes.