Disney to cut 1,000 jobs in first layoffs under new CEO Josh D'Amaro

Walt Disney Co. is eliminating 1,000 jobs, according to people familiar with the matter, as new Chief Executive Officer Josh D’Amaro begins to implement organizational changes at the entertainment company.

While the cuts are company wide, they will fall particularly hard on the marketing department, which is being consolidated under Asad Ayaz, who was appointed chief marketing and brand officer in January.

“Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney,” D’Amaro said in a memo to employees on Tuesday. “Given the fast-moving pace of our industries, this requires us to constantly assess how to foster a more agile and technologically-enabled workforce to meet tomorrow’s needs. As a result, we will be eliminating roles in some parts of the company and have begun notifying impacted employees.”