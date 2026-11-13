US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.

Blanche said at ‌a press conference that "of course" the ​FBI was investigating reports that Alice ​Huang was working for the Chinese government.

US President Donald Trump, asked in ​an interview released later on Thursday whether Huang should have resigned, reiterated that it was not yet determined whether Alice Huang was a spy.

"The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know ​if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. ‌If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," ​Trump told the "Straight Shooter" podcast, adding that he spoke to Jensen Huang on Wednesday.

Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday in a departure that unfolded over more than a year, ‌beginning with an October ​2025 New York Times report linking ‌him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an official ‌Nvidia cloud partner, a coveted status that gave it priority access to Nvidia chips. Subsequent ​reports said US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is ​a spy. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Alice Huang left Singapore in February and was barred from re-entering after ‌an investigation into possible offences, the country's Home Affairs Ministry said on ‌Thursday. The ministry said the investigation did not concern espionage.