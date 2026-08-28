'Don't need help': Nepal rejects foreign rescue teams after flash floods

Nepal does not need foreign assistance for search-and-rescue operations following the devastating flash flood that swept through several towns, its foreign ministry said on Friday, despite offers of help from several countries with nationals missing in the disaster.

The flood tore through areas including Rasuwa district near ‌the Chinese border, levelling entire towns, damaging hydropower projects ​and killing close to 500 ​people. Hundreds of foreign nationals are still missing, including from South Korea, which said it ​has already sent a response team to Nepal and will also dispatch a disaster relief team.

But Nepal's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was managing the rescue efforts.

"The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and ​rescue operation. For now we don't require such help," Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for the ‌foreign ministry, said without providing further details. South Korea's foreign ministry said Nepal had ​indicated it was not yet planning to accept foreign rescue teams. "South Korea will keep negotiating with Nepal over the matter," the ministry added. Seoul has pledged $1 million in humanitarian assistance through international organisations, its ‌foreign minister said on X. Nine ​South Koreans working in a hydropower ‌plant were missing and 10 were stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.