Trump vows $5,000 dividend for US adults if Republicans win midterms

US President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 “dividend” for every adult US citizen if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday, on the opening night of the Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention in Dallas. He also pledged to campaign actively for Republican candidates ahead of the elections in early November, despite a recent decline in his approval ratings.

"If the Republicans ??win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in ‌the ??United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican convention in Dallas.

"The only caveat I ??have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in ??the United States of America," he added. Trump said the money would have to be spent within the US. He said he did not want recipients to use the payment in countries such as Canada, China or Germany. Trump’s earlier payout announcements The proposed payment is the latest in a series of financial measures announced by Trump during his second term. In July, he launched 'Trump Accounts'. Under the scheme, every American child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 will receive an initial $1,000 deposit from the government. Parents can initially add up to another $5,000 a year to the accounts.

Trump had also announced a $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' in 2025. The one-time, tax-free payment was given to 1.45 million US military service members. No details on cost or implementation Trump did not provide details on how the government would fund the $5,000 payment or how it would be distributed. The proposed dividend could involve an estimated 270 million adult recipients, making it a potentially huge financial commitment. Trump had previously proposed $2,000 tariff rebate cheques for most Americans. At the time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said, "We need legislation for that." Promise comes amid economic, political pressure Trump's latest announcement comes as his administration faces growing pressure over his declining popularity, the prolonged Iran conflict and the impact of high living costs and oil prices on American households.