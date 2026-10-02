Donald Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as new US AI czar: Report

United States (US) President Donald Trump is expected to name US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as his top adviser on artificial intelligence (AI), a position the president has called “AI czar” in the past, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Clayton already oversees 18 United States intelligence agencies as the nation’s top spy. Tapping Clayton to fill the role could signal a shift for Trump, whose first AI czar, venture capitalist David Sacks, was a longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor.

“Any personnel announcement will be announced directly by the president,” a White House official said in a statement to Reuters when asked about Clayton being selected for the position. “Any reporting until then is baseless speculation.”