Donald Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark

U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on Tuesday that Greenland should be controlled by ??the United States, not Denmark, as NATO leaders gathered for a summit in Turkey.

Trump's assertions that the U.S. ‌must acquire or ​control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish ​territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen - both ​founding NATO members - and more broadly across Europe. The issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

"That should be controlled by the United ​States, not by Denmark," Trump told reporters during ‌a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump said ​the issue of control over Greenland had harmed U.S. ties with NATO.