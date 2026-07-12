Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, even as the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks that have raised concerns about safety along one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

The US military said it launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck a container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

A series of attacks between the US and Iran over the past several days led President Donald Trump to declare the end of a ceasefire meant to halt the fighting that the US and Israel began on February 28, though Trump has left the door open to continued negotiations.

Trump made the remarks during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.