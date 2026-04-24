Donald Trump sends Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran

United States President Donald Trump will send Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks involving Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing two administration officials.

The duo are expected to take part in discussions this weekend with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the report said.

Araghchi earlier confirmed he was traveling to Pakistan but downplayed expectations of imminent US-Iran negotiations to end the eight-week war. In a social media post, he said the visit was aimed at coordinating with partners on bilateral issues and consulting on regional developments.

The developments come as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran through a naval blockade, seeking to bring Iran to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are preparing to extend a ceasefire by three weeks.