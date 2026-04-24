Home / World News / Donald Trump sends Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran

Donald Trump sends Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran

The duo are expected to take part in discussions this weekend with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the report said

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 10:09 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
United States President Donald Trump will send Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks involving Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing two administration officials.
 
The duo are expected to take part in discussions this weekend with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the report said.
 
Araghchi earlier confirmed he was traveling to Pakistan but downplayed expectations of imminent US-Iran negotiations to end the eight-week war. In a social media post, he said the visit was aimed at coordinating with partners on bilateral issues and consulting on regional developments.
 
The developments come as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran through a naval blockade, seeking to bring Iran to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are preparing to extend a ceasefire by three weeks.
 
Trump has ordered the US Navy to fire on any vessels deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, following the interception of two oil supertankers accused of attempting to bypass restrictions on traffic to and from Iranian ports.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Justice Dept to close probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell: US Attorney Pirro

IEA reduces outlook for global LNG supply growth amid Iran-US war

Israel PM Netanyahu says he underwent successful prostate cancer treatment

Seven sea routes that can shake oil, food, freight and geopolitics

Iran war sees US burn through expensive weapons, testing inventory limits

Topics :Donald TrumpIranPakistan

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story