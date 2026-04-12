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Donald Trump threatens China with 50% tariffs if it sends arms to Iran

He played down the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran, but said their goods would be taxed if they did

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President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
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The US president said his threat to impose 50% tariffs on goods from countries that sold weapons to Iran was aimed at China.

Trump told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that has heard reports of China giving anti-aircraft "shoulder missiles" to Iran. He played down the possibility of China supplying weapons to Iran, but said their goods would be taxed if they did.

"I doubt they would do that, because I have a relationship, and I think they wouldn't do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning," Trump said. "But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpChinatariffs

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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