Dubai property market attracts bargain hunters despite West Asia conflict

Dubai’s residential property market is continuing to attract buyers despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia, with some investors viewing the recent correction in prices as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to stay away.

Industry executives and property consultants say geopolitical tensions have introduced caution and slowed investor activity, but they do not see a structural breakdown in Dubai’s housing market. Instead, they point to selective buying by investors seeking discounted assets amid a market correction.

Gulam Zia, international partner and senior executive director at Knight Frank India, said, “While geopolitical tensions in West Asia have introduced some caution in Middle East’s real estate market, the impact is more sentiment-led than structural. We are seeing selective interest from global, capital-rich investors who view the current phase of price moderation as a tactical entry opportunity.”

Amit Goenka, chairman and managing director of Nisus Finance, said the market was witnessing "two distinct tracks running simultaneously". While investor activity has slowed and the number of investors has shrunk, "HNIs are optimistically buying discounted ready and off-plan projects from larger players", he said. "The slowdown is well documented. At the peak of the West Asia conflict, investor activity slowed sharply and Dubai's DFM Real Estate Index fell 20 per cent in five sessions, wiping out all year-to-date gains. But beneath it, a counter-movement is active. Properties are already being offered at discounts of 12–15 per cent," he added.

Aayush Puri, CEO, Residential, Middle East, and CEO of Anarock Channel Partners, said Dubai is witnessing activity from both cautious and opportunistic investors. "Opportunistic investors from Asia and Europe are certainly attracted by the potential for project-specific price corrections and will study the current dynamics for strategic entry options," he said. Why are investors still looking at Dubai property? Executives cited several factors continuing to attract investors despite the regional conflict. According to Goenka, Dubai offers net rental yields of 5-9 per cent with zero income tax, while the AED-dollar peg provides currency stability for overseas investors. He also pointed to the easing of eligibility requirements for Dubai’s two-year real estate investor visa and said distressed sellers are creating entry points that did not exist a year ago.

Puri said Dubai’s tax-free environment, the Golden Visa programme and 100 per cent foreign ownership in designated zones continue to support investor interest. “The currency conversion factor works very well for Indian NRIs. Also, we must not forget that despite the ongoing fighting, Dubai remains a politically neutral hub," he said. Sandeep Ahuja, managing director of Atmosphere Living, whose firm is currently working on a branded residence project in Dubai, said buyers are taking longer to make decisions but interest remains. "The situation in West Asia is making some people think about investing in Dubai real estate. It is not true that nobody wants to buy property in Dubai anymore. People are taking their time to think about what's going on in the world and how it will affect their investment," he said. "Many long-term investors are looking at this as an opportunity to buy as sellers are more willing to negotiate and deals are more lucrative."

What does the market data show? Market data cited by industry executives suggests that activity has remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty. Goenka said Dubai recorded AED 176.7 billion in residential sales across 47,996 transactions in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 23.4 per cent increase in value and a 5.5 per cent increase in volume year-on-year. He also pointed to a decline in a home price index after the conflict escalated. "A ValuStrat home price index fell 5.9 per cent in March from the prior month, the first decline since 2020, though even with that drop the gauge was only back to where it was six months earlier," he said.