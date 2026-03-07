Home / World News / Dubai says airport, Emirates to resume operations after Iran attack

The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead

Representative image from file.
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST
Dubai and its long-haul carrier Emirates said Saturday the airline would resume operations after temporarily halting them following an Iranian attack on the city-state.

Authorities have not explained if there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the world's busiest for international travel.

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

