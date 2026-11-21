A Dutch district court in The Hague on Friday issued an injunction barring European Union sales of a large SUV made by China's BYD , saying it infringes on ​the design of Jaguar Land Rover's popular Defender model.

JLR, a unit of India's ​Tata Motors, launched the case earlier this year after BYD announced on its UK website that the seven-seater ‌Ti7 SUV was available for orders with deliveries to customers starting in January 2027.

BYD launched the Fangchengbao Ti7 in China last year.

The Defender is JLR's most popular model, with global sales of over 100,000 units in 2025.

"In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover," the court ruling said. "The characteristic and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7."

According to automotive media, among the visual similarities between the two vehicles are a boxy, flat-roof silhouette, upright proportions, tailgate styling, squared-off wheel arches and a solid body-colored panel behind the rear passenger door. The injunction will take effect a week after the ruling because BYD "currently has no concrete plans to place the ‌Ti7 on the market in the EU." Until the intellectual property case is resolved, the court also banned BYD from producing the vehicle at its new factory in Hungary, which is due to start mass-producing cars early next year. The judge ruled, however, that the court had no jurisdiction over BYD's affiliate in the United Kingdom.

It is rare in Europe for major automakers to go to court over design rights infringement. It is also uncommon for such a ruling to come so early in proceedings of a case that is ongoing and likely to last for ​some time. "We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary," JLR said in a statement. "Legal proceedings are ongoing, ‌and we won't be commenting further at this time." Legacy automakers have often complained that Chinese automakers have copied designs, though little has been proven in court. In 2005, for instance, General Motors and Chinese ​rival Chery settled ‌a case over the Chery QQ that the No. 1 US automaker said was a copy of its Chevrolet Spark.