Home / World News / Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Nepal's Bajhang, no damages reported

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Nepal's Bajhang, no damages reported

According to the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremor was recorded at 1:14 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located near the Rayal area of Bajhang

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Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:11 PM IST
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A earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the Nepal's Sudurpaschim province on Monday afternoon.

There was no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to the Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremor was recorded at 1:14 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located near the Rayal area of Bajhang.

Tremors were also felt by residents in neighbouring districts, including Bajura and Baitadi.

A 4-magnitude earthquake struck the Sudurpaschim province on March 17.

The earthquake hit the Sitaula area of the Darchula district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

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Nepal, which experiences multiple earthquakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The Himalayan nation ranks 11th among the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :EarthquakeNepalNepal eathquakeBS Reads

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

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