Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts rural Nevada in US, damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts rural Nevada in US, damage reported

The US Geological Survey said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage

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The tremor was centred 20.7 kilometres east of the town of Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometres | AI generated image
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST
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A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a rural part of Nevada east of the state's capital of Carson City on Monday.

The temblor hit just before 6:30 p.m., the US Geological Survey said. It was centred 20.7 kilometres east of the town of Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Video shot in the town of Fallon showed shattered glass and food scattered on the floor in the aisles of a grocery store.

Trina Enloe was sitting with one of her daughters as she did homework in their dining room when the quake hit.

"You could hear the rumbling just coming before it even got to us," Enloe said.

The shaking continued for about a minute, she said. The jolt knocked over some cast iron candle holders but Enloe didn't see any cracks or damage in her home in Fallon.

The USGS said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :EarthquakeearthquakesUnited StatesNevada

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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