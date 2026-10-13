Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts southern Panama days after major quakes

A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit southern Panama Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake struck around 6:20 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Rio Grande in the country's south.

The quake comes after two powerful 7.7 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama on Friday afternoon. They collapsed buildings near the epicenter and prompted evacuations across the country.