ECB holds rates as West Asia conflict clouds growth, inflation outlook

The European Central Bank kept its key interest rate at 2 per cent on Thursday and warned that the war in Iran was clouding the outlook for growth and inflation in the euro zone.

Oil and gas prices have jumped since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began, raising the risk that higher energy costs will drive up consumer prices and depress activity across the 21-nation currency bloc, which relies heavily on imported fuel.

"The war in the Middle East...will have a material impact on near-term inflation through higher energy pricesm," the ECB said. "Its medium-term implications will depend both on the intensity and duration of the conflict and on how energy prices affect consumer prices and the economy." The euro zone's central bank kept its options open, however, saying it was monitoring the war and its impact on inflation, both including and excluding energy prices, and growth.

"The Governing Council is well positioned to navigate this uncertainty," the ECB said. "Inflation has been at around the 2 per cent target, longer-term inflation expectations are well anchored, and the economy has shown resilience over recent quarters." Central banks in the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Sweden and Switzerland delivered broadly similar messages earlier in the day or on Wednesday. Financial markets now expect euro zone inflation to climb close to 4 per cent over the next year, then take years to return to the ECB's 2 per cent target. Traders are pricing in two or three rate hikes by December, even as most economists still see no change, betting that the ECB would not tolerate another war-fuelled spike in inflation after being stung by Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

With Thursday's decision, the ECB left its policy rate at 2 per cent, roughly matching February inflation, which pre-dates the first attacks on Iran on February 28. Investors' focus will now turn to ECB President Christine Lagarde's news conference starting at 1345 GMT. ECB'S NEW SCENARIOS FOR GROWTH, INFLATION The ECB's updated quarterly projections put inflation at 2.6 per cent in 2026, 2.0 per cent in 2027 and 2.1 per cent in 2028. Growth was seen at 0.9 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent But the central bank was also expected to publish an adverse scenario later on Thursday, predicated on higher energy costs.

"The implications for medium-term inflation depend crucially on the magnitude of indirect and second-round effects of a stronger and more persistent energy shock," the ECB said. Economists at Barclays said the ECB would raise rates in a scenario where Brent crude settled at around $100 a barrel, compared to $113 on Thursday, and natural gas at 70 euros per megawatt-hour, just above current prices. "Headline and core inflation could increase to a point where the overshooting from the ECB's target in the medium term would become large and persistent, leading the (ECB) to increase policy rates later this year," they wrote in a note.

PAINFUL PRECEDENT HAS LEFT SCARS Economics textbooks say central banks should look past temporary supply restrictions, such as the current closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a point underlined this week by the Bank for International Settlements. But for many ECB policymakers, the Iran war will revive memories of the energy-driven surge in inflation that followed Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which the ECB initially wrote off as transitory. With other central banks across the developed world, it was then forced to raise borrowing costs sharply amid criticism it had reacted too late. "The experience of the 2022 energy crisis, and consumers' expectations still scarred from that episode, could make the ECB quicker to hike if energy pressures are sustained," HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said.

Isabel Schnabel, a prominent anti-inflation "hawk" among ECB policymakers, has also warned about the "scars" that episode left on households and businesses. She notes an important difference, however: monetary and fiscal policies are not loose this time, which should help limit inflationary pressures. MORE FISCAL SPENDING AHEAD? But bond markets are already bracing for higher government borrowing in response to the Iran crisis - a shift that adds to Germany's plans to ramp up military and infrastructure spending. This rise in government bond yields is likely to push up borrowing costs for euro zone companies and households even before any ECB rate hike.