Egypt deepens gas cuts to fertilizer makers as energy squeeze tightens

Egyptian fertilizer producers have been notified of a new 33% reduction ​in their natural gas supplies, a company statement and industry officials said on Sunday, as the country seeks to curb the need for expensive liquefied natural gas imports.

Misr Fertilizers Production Company said it had been told ‌of the reduction, which follows ​an earlier 20% cut ​to gas supplies for fertilizer plants.

Egypt relies on domestic gas ​and, increasingly, imported LNG for power generation, but domestic output has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. The Iran war has tightened global LNG markets and pushed prices higher.

When the earlier ​cut was announced, MOPCO and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical ‌Industries said they would manage production in line with available ​gas. Abu Qir said it had contingency plans for managing inventory and rescheduling maintenance.