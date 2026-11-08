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Egypt deepens gas cuts to fertilizer makers as energy squeeze tightens

Misr Fertilizers Production Company said it had been told ‌of the reduction, which follows ​an earlier 20% cut ​to gas supplies for fertilizer plants

fertilizers
LNG imports have risen this year, reaching a year-to-date high in July before easing from ​August
Reuters CAIRO
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 3:38 PM IST
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Egyptian fertilizer producers have been notified of a new 33% reduction ​in their natural gas supplies, a company statement and industry officials said on Sunday, as the country seeks to curb the need for expensive liquefied natural gas imports.
 
Misr Fertilizers Production Company said it had been told ‌of the reduction, which follows ​an earlier 20% cut ​to gas supplies for fertilizer plants.
 
Egypt relies on domestic gas ​and, increasingly, imported LNG for power generation, but domestic output has struggled to keep pace with rising demand. The Iran war has tightened global LNG markets and pushed prices higher.
 
When the earlier ​cut was announced, MOPCO and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical ‌Industries said they would manage production in line with available ​gas. Abu Qir said it had contingency plans for managing inventory and rescheduling maintenance.
 
The Petroleum Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The ‌country has also stepped ​up cheaper fuel oil ‌imports. State-run Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation bought six cargoes of high-sulphur ‌fuel oil for delivery in November and December, trading sources told ​Reuters last month.
 
LNG imports have risen this year, reaching a year-to-date high in July before easing from ​August.
 
The ministry budgeted about $10.1 billion for LNG in the 2026/27 financial year, but prices have run ‌above its estimates, an analyst said in October. It had spent $5.8 ‌billion by October 6, putting it on course to overrun the budget before demand usually rises in spring and summer, the analyst said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :EgyptfertilisersFertiliser outputnatural gas

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First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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