Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire to facilitate return of 4 hostages

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi announced on Sunday that Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza aimed at facilitating the exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners, the Times of Israel reported.

This proposal, which includes an additional 10 days of negotiations following the release of the hostages, was presented to Israel's national security cabinet last week by Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12.

While most ministers and security officials supported the idea, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir opposed it.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu opted not to put the proposal to a vote, citing concerns over the initial ceasefire, and sent Bar back to Egypt to negotiate better terms.

Meanwhile, Hamas has expressed willingness to accept the Egyptian proposal if it aligns with its earlier demands from July 2 for a hostage deal, Times of Israel reported citing Al Arabiya. Hamas also sought assurances that Israel would adhere to the Egyptian proposal as part of a comprehensive deal.

Hamas intends to present negotiators with a comprehensive proposal that includes an immediate end to the conflict, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and also the release of a certain number of Palestinian detainees in exchange for all Israeli hostages, the Times of Israel reported, citing Saudi channel Asharq News.

Meanwhile, Mossad chief David Barnea travelled to Doha on Sunday to discuss potential steps toward a hostage release deal with CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

In a recent meeting in Egypt, Barnea reportedly offered Hamas leaders safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for disarming and releasing the 101 hostages still in captivity, Times of Israel reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Hamas "swiftly" rejected the idea, with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of Hamas for Gaza, claiming that the offer demonstrated Israel's misunderstanding of the terror group and ran the risk of prolonging the conflict for months or years.

Though Egypt is not sending a delegation to the negotiations, it has been actively involved in restarting the talks, including hosting a Hamas delegation to discuss their expectations for a deal.

Notably, around 97 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are still believed to be under Hamas captivity in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 34 hostages who are confirmed dead, Times of Israel reported.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who entered the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2015, along with the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.