Home / World News / Eight killed in shooting spree across three villages in western Turkey

Eight killed in shooting spree across three villages in western Turkey

The attacker opened fire at three locations in Afyonkarahisar province, killing eight people and injuring one, before police apprehended him in neighbouring Eskisehir. The motive remains unknown

Gun shooting, mass shooting
Police launched a search for the assailant, who was later caught in the neighboring province of Eskisehir, according to a statement from the governor's office | Photo: ANI
AP Ankara
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 8:59 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

An attacker armed with a shotgun killed eight people in three separate locations in western Turkey on Thursday before he was apprehended, officials and news reports said.

One other person was wounded in the shooting spree.

The motive for the attack in Afyonkarahisar province was not immediately known.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said three of the victims were found in the village of Ayazini while three others were killed in the nearby village of Kiyir. Two women who were wounded in an attack in the village of Yukaritandir later died in hospital, the report said.

Police launched a search for the assailant, who was later caught in the neighboring province of Eskisehir, according to a statement from the governor's office.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rubio weighs leaving Trump administration after GOP's midterm loss

Hegseth to face impeachment vote next week as pressure mounts over Iran war

Indian-origin Nithya Raman wins Los Angeles mayoral race, scripts history

Hegseth approves more armed National Guard patrols across Washington

Trump blames US market crash on Democrats' midterm election victories

Topics :TurkeyShooting

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Bharti Airtel Q2FY27 resultsSilver on DhanterasRamayana box office collections Day1 UpdatesRamayana Advance Booking UpdatesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

Next Story