Eight killed in shooting spree across three villages in western Turkey

An attacker armed with a shotgun killed eight people in three separate locations in western Turkey on Thursday before he was apprehended, officials and news reports said.

One other person was wounded in the shooting spree.

The motive for the attack in Afyonkarahisar province was not immediately known.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said three of the victims were found in the village of Ayazini while three others were killed in the nearby village of Kiyir. Two women who were wounded in an attack in the village of Yukaritandir later died in hospital, the report said.

Police launched a search for the assailant, who was later caught in the neighboring province of Eskisehir, according to a statement from the governor's office.