El Niño-driven heat, dryness may trigger severe haze in southeast Asia

By Mary Hui

Widespread dryness and heat driven by El Niño will raise the risks of severe haze in Southeast Asia this year, according to a report by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

The institute increased its risk rating of severe haze to high in the report released on Wednesday, identifying August to September as the peak danger period for Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. That’s the highest of three categories, and the first time it’s been raised to that level since 2023.

The developing El Niño, and the likelihood it will reach strong intensity later this year, is expected to raise temperatures and suppress rainfall in Southeast Asia, according to the report. That could be further amplified by the positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole, which can also trigger droughts in the region.

“Weather conditions in the remaining months of 2026 could potentially be one of the hottest and driest dry seasons on record, increasing the danger that fires could spread out of control,” the independent think tank said. Southeast Asia sees haze events mosts years caused by fires allegedly lit by corporations and smallholder farmers to clear land for crops including palm oil. The region suffered particularly severe trans-boundary haze in 2015, when fires in Indonesia forced school closures and flight diversions in Malaysia and outdoor event cancellations in Singapore. The disaster caused $16 billion in damage in Indonesia and sparked diplomatic tensions between governments.

“There is a real risk of a severe haze episode” this year, Simon Tay, the institute’s chairman, said at a briefing prior to the report’s release. “The key driver is the weather.” On top of the weather risks, spikes in fertilizer and energy prices caused by the Iran war, could add pressure on agricultural growers and raise the risk that some may use fire to clear land and save costs, the institute said. Higher demand for biofuels could also prompt growers to use slash-and-burn deforestation techniques, while budget constraints may force governments to scale back fire prevention efforts, it said.