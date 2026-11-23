A strong El Nino could bring above-normal precipitation to parts of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, increasing the risk of floods, landslides and avalanches in Nepal during the winter season, according to a report.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Winter Outlook 2026, jointly prepared by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Beijing Normal University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, forecasts wetter conditions in countries including Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The report warns that heavy precipitation could trigger localised floods, landslides and avalanches in the western Himalaya, while some parts of the region may experience dry spells and an increased risk of forest fires.

The outlook comes as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports a strong-to-very-strong El Nino, with around a 60 per cent chance of it becoming the strongest since records began in 1950. ICIMOD scientists said the weather phenomenon could bring more rain to the Himalayan foothills and increased snowfall at higher elevations. The report follows a particularly destructive monsoon season in Nepal and Bhutan, marked by disasters linked to changes in high-mountain glaciers and permafrost. The devastating Bhotekoshi floods that struck the Himalayan nation in August, killing at least 1,500 people and leaving over 5,000 missing, are estimated to have cost the country USD 4.7 billion in relief and reconstruction.

The outlook also forecasts deeper-than-normal snow in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, northern India and Nepal, while shallower snow levels are expected in parts of Bhutan and eastern Xizang in China. Snow depth plays a crucial role in sustaining river flows and determining water availability for the coming year. Lower snow levels could affect irrigation, hydropower generation and spring flows, the report said. "A wetter winter does not rule out the risk of fire, as other regions in the HKH are expected to face dry spells, leaving grass and other vegetation dry enough to burn," the report warned. It also projected a high to very high likelihood of forest and grassland fires in southeastern Xizang and parts of Myanmar.