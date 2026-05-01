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Elon Musk's Tesla compensation totals reaches $158 billion for 2025

Tesla reported the 2025 total in a regulatory filing Thursday, almost six months after more than 75% of voting shares supported the chief executive officer's massive stock award

Tesla
Since Tesla didn’t reach any of the market value or operational targets set last year, Elon Musk’s total realized compensation was zero | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:29 AM IST
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By Richard Clough
 
Elon Musk’s first compensation figure after Tesla Inc. shareholders approved his moonshot pay package is in, and it’s a doozy: $158 billion.
 
Tesla reported the 2025 total in a regulatory filing Thursday, almost six months after more than 75 per cent of voting shares supported the chief executive officer’s massive stock award. While the figure is staggering, the company disclosed it along with some major caveats.
 
There may be “significant disconnect” between what the company reports as total compensation for Musk in a given year, “and the value actually realized,” Tesla said in the filing.
 
There are several reasons the compensation figures Tesla reports for Musk are uncoupled from reality. For one, the unprecedented pay package awarded last year — potentially worth $1 trillion — consisted entirely of equity award grants. It was structured so that the CEO will only cash in if Tesla’s stock soars and the company achieves various operational milestones.
 
Since Tesla didn’t reach any of the market value or operational targets set last year, Musk’s total realized compensation was zero.
 
The total compensation figure included the maximum grant date fair value attributed to the award Musk received last year, assuming all performance conditions will be achieved. Tesla reported that fair value at around $132 billion.
 
The remainder of the total compensation — just over $26 billion — is the grant date fair value attributed to an interim award that Tesla’s board approved for Musk in August. Musk ended up forfeiting that payout in April of this year, due to the reinstatement of a 2018 compensation package. 
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Topics :Elon MuskTeslaTesla MotorsTesla IncElon Musk TeslaTesla Inc sharesTesla Elon Musk

First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:29 AM IST

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