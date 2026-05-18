Elon Musk says he will not sell SpaceX stake ahead of planned IPO launch

Elon Musk said he is not selling any SpaceX shares, with the company reportedly preparing to file publicly for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next week.

“I’m not selling any shares,” Musk wrote on X in response to a user post suggesting he do so after a lock-up period.

The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company could file publicly for its IPO as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX has already filed confidentially and is seeking to raise as much as $75 billion at a valuation of more than $2 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO of all time.