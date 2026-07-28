'X Money' launched for Premium X users across most US states: What to know

Social media platform X on Monday began rolling out X Money, its digital payments and banking service, to Premium and Premium+ subscribers across most of the US. The Elon Musk-owned platform expanded the service after initially limiting it to a small group of users.

The launch takes X closer to Musk’s vision of building an “everything app” combining communication, payments and everyday financial services.

What does X Money offer?

Integrated into the X app , X Money allows users to make instant peer-to-peer transfers at no cost. It also offers an interest-bearing deposit account, eligible direct deposits up to two days early and a physical Visa debit card.

According to the company, users can earn an annual percentage yield of up to 6 per cent and receive 3 per cent cashback on eligible purchases made with the X Card. The service also supports wire transfers, cheques, free ATM withdrawals and dedicated customer support. X Money operates through Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement network. The X Card is linked to a user’s X Money account and can be used for online and in-store purchases wherever Visa is accepted. It can also be added to digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Is X Money a bank? X Money is not a bank. X Payments LLC, the entity operating the service, is a licensed money transmitter, while customer deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).