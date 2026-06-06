England's World Cup opener set to trigger a spike in UK power demand

The system they are managing today looks very different from the one that existed in 1966. Back then, coal accounted for nearly three-quarters of the country’s electricity generation.

While this year’s expanded World Cup features 40 additional matches — potentially increasing total electricity demand over the course of the tournament by as much as 60 per cent — the impact of each individual game on the grid is also smaller than it once was. Thanks to more energy-efficient televisions, electricity consumption associated with watching a match has fallen by around 20 per cent compared with 1998, the last time Scotland qualified for the tournament.

Today, Britain operates without coal-fired power, marking a dramatic shift in its energy mix. Wind and solar now provide more than half of the UK’s electricity, underscoring how far the transition to cleaner energy has progressed over the past six decades.