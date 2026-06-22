Europe braces for prolonged heatwave as France, UK issue red alerts

A heatwave gripping western Europe is forecast to strengthen this week, with days of dangerously hot and humid conditions and record-breaking temperatures in France, the United Kingdom (UK), Spain and Germany.

The heat — driven by a high-pressure heat dome and supported by a developing El Niño — has caused widespread disruptions, with school closures in France and a World Cup viewing party cancelled in Spain. Forecasts for unusually warm temperatures continue through July, making this only an early-summer test for the world's fastest-warming continent.

“There is a good chance we will see more rounds of heat this summer,” said Jason Nicholls, lead international forecaster at AccuWeather.

Temperature records were shattered in several cities across France on Sunday, and the highest level recorded for the day was 42.2°C in Pissos in the south-west of the country, according to government forecaster Météo-France. French authorities have mobilised about 250,000 firefighters across the country to help with heat-related calls and issued a red alert for 49 departments covering Paris and much of the western and south-western parts of the country, with daytime highs of 42°C expected until Thursday, forecasters said. The persistent heatwave will test Europe's energy grid. Record-high power demand for cooling is expected, according to analysis by Vaisala and Commodity Weather Group.

At the same time, French nuclear output is facing production restrictions to comply with environmental rules. Electricité de France (EDF) said its Golfech 2 nuclear reactor will be halted from 11:45 pm on Monday through June 30 due to high temperatures in the Garonne River, and warned that other plants may have to curb generation this week. Three elderly people died on Sunday due to the heatwave in the Gironde department in south-west France, Sophie Brocas, prefect of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde, said in an interview with France 3 Aquitaine. She and other authorities called for caution at beaches and lakes as 13 people have died by drowning in France since Saturday, Jérôme Boulanger, spokesperson for the French civil protection agency, said on Monday on ICI radio.

President Emmanuel Macron announced that a new intergovernmental crisis unit will be convened on Monday to address the heatwave. Transport company SNCF has cancelled more than 70 trains across the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jean Castex recommended on Sunday that vulnerable people avoid taking the train or postpone their travel. Some 845 schools will be closed and 1,800 primary and middle schools will offer adjusted schedules on Monday, according to France Info. Local officials in Marseille said municipal swimming pools will be free of charge and Catalans Beach will be open 24 hours a day until the end of the heatwave, according to ICI.