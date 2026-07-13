European Union may propose a law curb children's access to social media

The European Union (EU) will propose a law to restrict children’s access to social media, according to the bloc’s top official, as part of a growing global consensus about the harm it causes.

“We need to set the age at which children can legally access social media,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday at a press conference. “We need to consider phased and gradual access for different age ranges.”

The proposal will call for children under the age of 13 to access social media only in the presence of an adult, while access for older children will be limited based on how safe social media companies make their platforms, she said. The plan will be presented after the summer break, von der Leyen added.