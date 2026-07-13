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European Union may propose a law curb children's access to social media

The EU is joining a growing global movement to restrict children's access to social media over mental health and safety concerns

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Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 11:07 PM IST
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The European Union (EU) will propose a law to restrict children’s access to social media, according to the bloc’s top official, as part of a growing global consensus about the harm it causes. 
 
“We need to set the age at which children can legally access social media,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday at a press conference. “We need to consider phased and gradual access for different age ranges.”
 
The proposal will call for children under the age of 13 to access social media only in the presence of an adult, while access for older children will be limited based on how safe social media companies make their platforms, she said. The plan will be presented after the summer break, von der Leyen added.  
 
The EU is joining a growing global movement to restrict children’s access to social media over mental health and safety concerns. The United Kingdom and other countries are planning a range of restrictions on children’s use of social media platforms in the wake of curbs Australia introduced last year. 
 
In addition to regulation, high-profile lawsuits are targeting social media’s impact on young people. A US jury this year ordered Meta and Google to pay damages to a 20-year-old woman who said her addiction to the platforms damaged her mental health.
 
Several European countries, including France,Portugal, Denmark, Greece, Poland, Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands, are weighing age restrictions, piling pressure on the bloc to spearhead a unified approach.
 
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Topics :European UnionchildrenSocial Media

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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