'Everybody hates Israel now': Trump tells Netanyahu in call over Lebanon

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated telephone conversation on Monday, holding the Israeli leader responsible for generating global animosity towards his nation, Axios reported.

The confrontation was triggered after Iran issued a warning earlier that day, threatening to halt diplomatic engagements with Washington over ongoing military actions in Lebanon. This prompted an aggressive intervention from the US President, who at one point yelled at Netanyahu, "What the f*** are you doing?"

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah's strikes on Israel.

The report noted that the US President strongly objected to the destruction of entire buildings to target an individual Hezbollah commander, whilst also taking issue with Tel Aviv's escalating threats against Beirut. Another source privy to the discussion summarised part of Trump's comments as "everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," Axios reported. Following the volatile exchange, Netanyahu's office released a statement asserting that Israel's position "remains the same". However, a US official told Axios that Trump had actually "steamrolled" the Israeli Prime Minister during the call. Axios quoted the official as saying, "Bibi said, 'OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of.'"