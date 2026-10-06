Ex-German spy chief August Hanning detained on suspicion of espionage

Former German foreign intelligence ​chief August Hanning has been detained on suspicion of espionage, treason and obtaining classified ‌information for ​a foreign power, ​Bild newspaper reported on ​Tuesday.

The report said prosecutors allege Hanning, whose tenure ended in 2005, bought ​secret information from a ‌former employee of the foreign ​intelligence agency BND and intended to sell it on as ‌part of ​his consulting ‌activities.

The BND and the ‌office of Germany's federal ​prosecutor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for ​comment.

The investigation was launched after the ‌discovery of an alleged leak ‌of intelligence reports intended for the chancellery, Bild said.