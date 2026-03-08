Home / World News / Explosion at US embassy in Oslo causes minor damage, no injuries reported

Explosion at US embassy in Oslo causes minor damage, no injuries reported

The police said there is a huge deployment of its officers at the site and investigators are in contact with the embassy

Officials didn’t give any indication if the incident is related to the US-Israeli war on Iran | Representative Image: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
By Yi Wei Wong
 
An explosion at the US embassy in Oslo early Sunday caused minor damage, Agence-France Presse reported, citing Norwegian police.
 
There were no casualties in the incident that took place at about 1 a.m. local time, AFP said, citing a police statement. A police official told public broadcaster NRK that the explosion was at the entrance of the consular section, and declined to give further details, AFP said. 
 
The police said there is a huge deployment of its officers at the site and investigators are in contact with the embassy, AFP said.
 
Officials didn’t give any indication if the incident is related to the US-Israeli war on Iran, AFP said. Iran has struck US bases and embassies across the West Asia. And at least two dozen people were killed in protests outside several US consulates across Pakistan last week as demonstrations erupted after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

