Home / World News / Exporters to get an extra year on methane rules: EU's Ursula von der Leyen

Exporters to get an extra year on methane rules: EU's Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will give methane exporters an extra year to prepare for its methane regulation amid concerns over high energy costs

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters BRUSSELS
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Exporters of methane will be given ​an extra year to prepare for the European Union's methane regulation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on ‌Tuesday, who also ​reiterated that ​Europe faced pressures from high energy ​costs.
 
"We will give flexibility to exporters for one more year on methane," von der Leyen told the ​European Parliament.
 
She added that the ‌European Commission would launch a strategic ​dialogue regarding European refineries, with a view to bringing down costs, and that Brussels ‌would propose ​measures in the ‌coming months to increase the share ‌of electricity within overall energy 
demand.
 
"We ​are all feeling these higher costs. Businesses are under high pressure. ​People struggle to pay their bills. And this could ‌intensify as we head into winter. ‌So, we need to act now," said von der Leyen. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FBI removes Accenture contractor after breach exposes employee data: Report

Citigroup takes top spot in global IPO underwriting through September

Banks chase risky chip loans as Asia's $8.2 trn AI buildout gathers pace

Asia's economic buffers too thin to keep absorbing oil shock: World Bank

OpenAI's agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May: Wikipedia

Topics :European UnionEuropean CommissionEurope

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Next Story