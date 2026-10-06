Exporters to get an extra year on methane rules: EU's Ursula von der Leyen

Exporters of methane will be given ​an extra year to prepare for the European Union's methane regulation, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on ‌Tuesday, who also ​reiterated that ​Europe faced pressures from high energy ​costs.

"We will give flexibility to exporters for one more year on methane," von der Leyen told the ​European Parliament.

She added that the ‌European Commission would launch a strategic ​dialogue regarding European refineries, with a view to bringing down costs, and that Brussels ‌would propose ​measures in the ‌coming months to increase the share ‌of electricity within overall energy

demand.

"We ​are all feeling these higher costs. Businesses are under high pressure. ​People struggle to pay their bills. And this could ‌intensify as we head into winter. ‌So, we need to act now," said von der Leyen.