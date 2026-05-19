Extension of Russian oil waiver till June 17 a huge relief, say experts

Bessent said the temporary 30-day general licence would also help reroute existing supply to countries most in need by reducing China’s ability to stockpile discounted oil. The earlier US waiver lapsed on May 16.

A senior government official said on May 18 that Indian refiners would continue buying crude oil from Russia, even in the absence of a US waiver. “I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing (crude oil) from Russia before and during the waiver. We are even buying now. There should be commercial sense for OMCs to purchase (Russian oil),” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).